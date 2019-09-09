Home

POWERED BY

Services
Groman Eden Mortuary | Eden Memorial Park
11500 Sepulveda Blvd
Mission Hills, CA 91345
(800) 522-4875
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Finkel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire "Chaikie" Finkel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claire "Chaikie" Finkel Obituary
March 21, 1923 - September 6, 2019 Claire "Chaikie" Finkel (96) who was born on March 21, 1923 in Bronx, NY, passed peacefully of natural causes surrounded by her loving family at her home on September 6, 2019. Claire was an amazing force of nature. She raised 2 sons as a single divorced mom in the early 1950s, by creating a successful business selling and modeling The Jiffy Sweater, capable of transforming into 17 different neck lines using one broach. She remarried at age 40 and had her 3rd son and went on to be the West Coast insurance coordinator for Tishman Construction Company. "Chaikie" was a wonderfully active mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was always up for an adventure including roller coasters, scuba diving, water and snow skiing, hang gliding, hot air ballooning at age 80, and even simulated skydiving on her 90th birthday weekend! She is survived by her three sons and their loving spouses: (Dr. Stephen J. and Donna Shapiro, Andrew L. Shapiro Esq. and Jafida Amato, and Joshua Finkel and Dr. Stephen Schmones) plus five grandchildren (Jason, Lisa, Robbi, Jessica, and Rachael) and 10 great-grandchildren (Jordyn, Kayla, Raya, Rebecca, Sophie, Moses, Sienna, Avery, Grace and Leo) as well as many loving extended cousins, relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be held in the Groman Eden Chapel at Eden Memorial Park, 11500 Sepulveda Blvd., Mission Hills, CA 91345 on Tuesday, September 10th, at 2:00pm, with a gathering following at the home of Stephen and Donna Shapiro. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to supporting research for Macular Degeneration (BrightFocus<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); .org/research/macular-degeneration-research-program" target="_new" rel="nofollow">https://www..org/research/macular-degeneration-research-program).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claire's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groman Eden Mortuary | Eden Memorial Park
Download Now