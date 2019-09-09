|
|
March 21, 1923 - September 6, 2019 Claire "Chaikie" Finkel (96) who was born on March 21, 1923 in Bronx, NY, passed peacefully of natural causes surrounded by her loving family at her home on September 6, 2019. Claire was an amazing force of nature. She raised 2 sons as a single divorced mom in the early 1950s, by creating a successful business selling and modeling The Jiffy Sweater, capable of transforming into 17 different neck lines using one broach. She remarried at age 40 and had her 3rd son and went on to be the West Coast insurance coordinator for Tishman Construction Company. "Chaikie" was a wonderfully active mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was always up for an adventure including roller coasters, scuba diving, water and snow skiing, hang gliding, hot air ballooning at age 80, and even simulated skydiving on her 90th birthday weekend! She is survived by her three sons and their loving spouses: (Dr. Stephen J. and Donna Shapiro, Andrew L. Shapiro Esq. and Jafida Amato, and Joshua Finkel and Dr. Stephen Schmones) plus five grandchildren (Jason, Lisa, Robbi, Jessica, and Rachael) and 10 great-grandchildren (Jordyn, Kayla, Raya, Rebecca, Sophie, Moses, Sienna, Avery, Grace and Leo) as well as many loving extended cousins, relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be held in the Groman Eden Chapel at Eden Memorial Park, 11500 Sepulveda Blvd., Mission Hills, CA 91345 on Tuesday, September 10th, at 2:00pm, with a gathering following at the home of Stephen and Donna Shapiro. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to supporting research for Macular Degeneration (BrightFocus<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());
.org/research/macular-degeneration-research-program" target="_new" rel="nofollow">https://www..org/research/macular-degeneration-research-program).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019