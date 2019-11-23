|
1937 - 2019 Claire Frith, longtime Silverlake resident and full-time bon vivant, died in the comfort of her beloved Lautner home, exactly as she had lived – surrounded by a cadre of adoring friends and family. Born in 1937, Claire grew up in Northern California, eldest child to Laura Biane (nee Roy) of Quebec, Canada and John "Jack" Biane of New Orleans, Louisiana. After graduating from Downey High School in Modesto, California in 1958, she set off on her own for Southern California, earning a degree in Education at Immaculate Heart, graduating Magna Cum Laude. Her love of learning didn't end there. Claire was a voracious reader, a lifelong traveler, and a collector of languages – having learned to speak at least five of them. She was particularly taken with French (which she spoke at home with her mother) and with France in general, having spent several years teaching, living and romancing there in the 1960's. Adventure called to her and when it did, Claire would grab it with both hands – how else to explain a teaching stint in Libya for the United States Air Force, sailing on a freighter to Japan and then onto Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong and Korea, or touring India aboard the Butterfield Train, and navigating the Amazon River?In spite of her wanderlust, Claire eventually put down roots in Los Angeles with her husband Eric R. Frith, whom she married in 1969. Claire taught for both Catholic schools and LAUSD until finding a home at John Marshall High, where she would teach for decades. Despite her refusal to drive a car (due to a traumatizing accident in France), Claire was a true Angeleno. She was an active participant in the city's arts and cultural life. She loved the theater and was a season ticket holder at the Center Theatre Group, where she'd find little notes of appreciation left on her seat from staff members. She traversed museums, attended the opera, danced and sang in jazz clubs, competitively played bridge, listened to radio dramas, and critiqued films, all while connecting with the people around her. Claire had a sophisticated and whimsical fashion sense beguiling anyone fortunate enough to be in her orbit. An epic foodie, Claire had a knack for haranguing unsuspecting wait staff many whom she successfully charmed in the end. Her openness and curiosity allowed her to make a lifelong friend out of anyone who happened to be seated next to her.It's safe to say that Claire, a charismatic educator and unique character, had impact -- not just on the hundreds of students she taught, but on her friends, loved ones and acquaintances both here and abroad. She was a remarkable, irreplaceable presence and her absence among us is a tremendous loss. She is survived by her sister, Colette Biane Stewart, niece Lynn Stewart M.D. (Jonas Miller), nephew, Todd Stewart Ph.D. and cat Besa (AKA Minou).Donations can be made in Claire's name to: Habitat for Humanity at www.habitat.org or The Ebell of Los Angeles at www.ebellofla.com/club/support/donate-now/A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 14th at 1:30pm, in Griffith Park. Contact [email protected] for details.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019