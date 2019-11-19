Home

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Claire Gersh Frank


1925 - 2019
Claire Gersh Frank Obituary
August 16, 1925 - October 31, 2019Claire Frank passed away peacefully in her home on October 31st. Claire was a high-spirited lady who traveled extensively all over the globe while advising others through her career as a travel agent in Miami Beach. Her many talents included classical piano. As a political science major at NYU, she never lost her interest in politics. At 94, she said she was ready to leave this life, and the only thing she would miss was seeing Trump removed from office. She is survived by her partner, Robert Lezin, her daughter, Patricia Frank Rickles and the many lives she touched. Preceding her in death was her husband Morton Frank who passed in 1994 shortly after they moved to LA. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, December 10th at 2PM at her residence at Palm Court, 3995 Overland Avenue, Culver City 90232.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019
