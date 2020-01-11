|
|
January 28, 1929 - December 23, 2019 Claire Dovre Hall Shaw passed peacefully on December 23. A resident of the Conejo Valley for over 50 years, Claire created a loving, bustling family with her husband, Arthur, and enjoyed inviting friends and strangers alike into her house as family. Claire loved Conejo Valley's many civic and charitable organizations and stayed active in them into her 80s. An alumna of Stephen's College, Columbia, MO, Claire maintained lifelong friendships with fellow sisters through The Stevens Club, and toward the end of her life was active in the P.E.O Sisterhood. Claire is survived by her five beloved children and spouses: John and Tsesan, Robert and Kelly, Jim and Kate, Robin and Robert, and Mark Langton and his wife Teresa, and her seven precious grandchildren: James, Calvin, Patrick, Ryan, Amanda, Richard, and Connor. Claire is also survived by her beloved brother John, sister-in-law Barbara, her niece Linda and her husband Sandy, her grandniece Taylor and her husband Matt, and her great-grandniece Marjorie. Claire requests donations be made to the Gardens of the World through The Hogan Foundation (Hogan Family Foundation, 2834 Borchard Rd., Newbury Park, CA 91320; http://www.hoganfoundation.org), where she enjoyed many happy years as a docent.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 11, 2020