August 25, 1930 - June 5, 2020 Claire Louise Griffin, 89, passed away on June 5, 2020 at her home in Irvine, CA of natural causes surrounded by her family. Claire was born on August 25, 1930 in Havana, Cuba to Victor and Claire Holquin. In the late 1930's, the family moved to California. Claire grew up in Los Angeles. She attended Immaculate Heart Catholic High School and was elected Student Body President in her senior year. After graduation, she attended UCLA in Westwood, CA.Claire married John A. Griffin in 1950 and they were happily married for 65 years before he passed away in July of 2015.Claire is survived by her two daughters, Elena (Burke) and Tina (Lenz), and their husbands, John Burke and Paul Lenz; four grandchildren, Theresa Sander, Courtney Cook, Dan Lenz and Christopher Lenz; and three great-grandchildren, John Cook, Brody Cook and Avery Sander. Claire was predeceased by her loving granddaughter, Molly Lenz, in 2018.Claire was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten in our minds.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Jun. 28, 2020.