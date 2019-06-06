January 5, 1951 - May 21, 2019 Claire Martin passed away in her Arroyo Grande home on Tuesday, May 21st. Born in Whittier, California, Claire was the daughter of well known architect Albert C. Martin & Dorothy Dolde Martin. She graduated from La Serna High School in Whittier then attended college at Cal State Humboldt & Cal State Fullerton. After college, Claire moved to Lahaina, where she lived for over 15 years. On Maui she helped run the restaurant at the well known Napili Kai Beach Club. In 1989 Claire returned to the mainland, obtaining her RN from Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo. She went on to work for Gentiva Health Service for many years. She was an active member of the SLO chapter of Altrusa International, including serving as their president. She is survived by her brothers Dave Martin of Santa Monica and Charlie Martin of Phoenix plus numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Claire was very genuine person. She was always there when you needed her. She strove to be the best person she could be and encouraged us to do the same. She will be greatly missed by her family & friends. Please raise a glass in her memory and share a story about how much fun she was. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Woods Humane Society of San Luis Obispo. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 6 to June 9, 2019