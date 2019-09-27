|
Claire peacefully passed away on August 12, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Abraham, and leaves behind her two daughters, Nina Weintraub (Richard) and Lorna Soroko, and her sister, Dora Feingold. Claire lived life fully and enthusiastically. Her parents, Manes and Rose Kesten, were able to escape from Germany with the family when Claire was young, and they started a new life in Israel. Claire married Abe, the handsome soccer goalie, and they moved to Virginia. Later the family moved to Los Angeles, where Claire enjoyed working for Kaiser Permanente. She embraced retirement and loved to volunteer, create beautiful art, travel, folk dance, and play Rumikub with her dear friends. She stayed brave and strong after breaking her hip, and smiled at loved ones and caregivers until the end. She will be missed. Contributions can be made to Jewish Family Services of L.A. LIFE Program.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 27, 2019