Beloved Choral Conductor, Volunteer Dies at 91Claire Williamson Collins died on Monday, August 31 of complications from a heart attack at Glendale Adventist Hospital. She was 91. Collins is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard (Dick) Collins; two children, Allison Rainboth (Walter) of Berlin, WI; and Jim Collins (Angela), and their children, Mitchell and Matthew Collins, of La Crescenta, CA. She was predeceased by her brother, Edward, in 1967.Collins was born in Santa Barbara, California, to immigrant parents. Her Irish father, Edward Williamson, met her Scottish housemaid mother, Williamina (Mina) Hall and they were married in 1927. Collins was born in December, 1928. Santa Barbara was an idyllic place to grow up, with orange and avocado trees in the yard, and beaches where she learned to swim.A musical prodigy, Collins' gifts were recognized early. By the time she was in middle school, she was already studying music and conducting choirs. Graduating from Santa Barbara High School at 16, she was accepted for admission at Westminster Choir College in Princeton, New Jersey where she obtained a B.A. and M.A. in music. Hired to teach at the University of Mississippi in the mid 1950s, she loved living in the south. She had stories of so many experiences, such as her Scottie, "Jock" chasing cockroaches down the hall in the Music Building! She moved back to California, and was followed by a smart, handsome man she had met on campus. Collins married Dick Collins, in 1957. Collins initially taught music in Palos Verdes and then moved to Glendale in 1968 to be closer to Dick's job at Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Not long after that she started working at Glendale Presbyterian Church and in the 1970s led as many as 7 choirs. She served frequent stints as a substitute minister of music and was known as an amazing conductor. Even today, nearly 50 years later the family hears stories from those who sang with her of the funny, sometimes shocking, and inspiring things she did during those years.Collins love of children and nurture spread beyond the church and she led a Girl Scout Troop in Glendale from the late 70s until her troop had moved to Senior High School age. She loved sharing her appreciation for nature and never complained about eating hamburgers that had been a bit overdone, or even dropped in the dirt and washed off!After joining Assistance League of Glendale in the mid 1970s, her "League" involvement became a focus of her life, particularly in later years. She held many offices and was very honored to receive the Ada Edwards Laughlin Award in 2019 for her long years of service, benefitting particularly children and seniors in her community. At home, Collins loved to cook, share stories, and spend time with family and friends. She loved her pets and the many critters surrounding her hillside home. She was so very proud of her children and her grandsons, Mitchell and Matthew. She will no doubt be watching to see what they do next.Collins disliked funerals. Honoring her wishes, there will be no services. If you would like to do something in her memory, please contribute to the Assistance League of Glendale. They will put any funds to very good use.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store