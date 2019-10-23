Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
New Life Baptist Church
Clover, SC
Clara Mangliers


1925 - 2019
Clara Mangliers Obituary
October 30, 1925 - October 19, 2019 On Saturday, October 19, 2019, Clara passed away. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray Mangliers. Clara was one of the sweetest women and her love for the Lord was evident in every day of her life. Memorial service Wed., October 23, at 6pm at the New Life Baptist Church in Clover, SC. Burial will be at Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers, Clara requested donations to the New Life Baptist Church, PO Box 343, Clover, SC 29710.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 23, 2019
