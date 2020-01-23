|
|
March 23, 1947 - January 17, 2020 Clare Collins Marquardt passed away January 17th, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Born March 23rd, 1947 at Queen of Angels in Los Angeles, California, Clare was the daughter of Harold F. Collins and Julia M. O'Neill. She received her bachelors in English from Mount Saint Mary's in 1969 and her Masters in Education from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. Clare was an educator and spent her entire thirty-nine year career at Temple City High School where she taught English and Humanities. She also served as the Head of the English Department. A resident of Sierra Madre for over forty-five years, Clare was devoted to her family and her community. She was active at St. Rita's School as a board member of the PTO and other committees while her children were in attendance. She later served at Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy and St. Francis High School as her children progressed. She was predeceased by her parents, the Honorable Harold F. and Julia M. Collins, brother, Thomas Collins, and her sister, Julia J. Collins. Clare is survived by her husband, Dennis Marquardt, their four children – Katherine Marquardt, Michael Marquardt, Martin (Mary) Marquardt, and Andrew (Karen Shi) Marquardt; 3 grandchildren – Calvin, Camille, and Kennan Marquardt; her brother, Charles (Sharon) Collins, sisters-in law, Otilia Collins and Jan Marquardt, and nine nieces and nephews and twelve grandnieces and grandnephews. The family wishes to thank her devoted caretakers from Foothill Homecare for the gentle care they provided Clare over the past few months. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, February 1st at 10:00am at St. Rita's Church, 318 N. Baldwin Ave., Sierra Madre. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount St. Mary's University, Chalon Rd., LA, CA; The Retirement Fund for the Sisters of the Holy Name of Jesus and Mary, Los Gatos, CA; The Carmelite Sisters of the Sacred Heart, LA, CA; St. Rita's Catholic Parish, Sierra Madre, CA. Cabot & Sons, Directors
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020