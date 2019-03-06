|
|
Clarence J. Broussard Jr., equal rights trailblazer, died on February 21, 2019, surrounded by his family, at age 75. The first Black Student Body President at La Verne College, he later earned two MAs (UCLA & CSUN). He helped integrate Carnation chemical division, was Director of the Century Freeway (105) Affirmative Action Committee and owned a NASCAR team. His project management company built the Jackie and Mack Robinson Memorial and led local/equal hiring efforts throughout L.A. and Pasadena. Memorial service to be held at the Rose Bowl Stadium at 10 a.m., March 9, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Jackie Robinson Foundation or the UCLA Black Alumni Association Scholarship Fund.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 6, 2019