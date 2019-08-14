|
|
May 9, 1935 - August 7, 2019 Bud Huizenga, age 84, of Sherman Oaks, CA, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 following a brief illness. Bud was preceded in death by his parents, William and Elizabeth (Grit) Huizenga, brothers Raymond and Anne (Dethmers) Huizenga and Jonathon Huizenga, sister Lois Huizenga and an infant sister. Survivors include a niece, Rae & Mike Reed of Jenison, MI, great-nephew Matthew and Deborah Reed (Emma & Eli) of Rockford, MI, and great-niece Karen Reed of Columbus, OH, and many cousins. A memorial service will be held at a future date at Panorama Presbyterian Church in Panorama City, CA. Bud's cremated remains will be scatters in the Pacific per his request. Memorial contributions can be made to your local no-kill animal shelter.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019