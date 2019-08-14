Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Huizenga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence John (Bud) Huizenga

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence John (Bud) Huizenga Obituary
May 9, 1935 - August 7, 2019 Bud Huizenga, age 84, of Sherman Oaks, CA, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 following a brief illness. Bud was preceded in death by his parents, William and Elizabeth (Grit) Huizenga, brothers Raymond and Anne (Dethmers) Huizenga and Jonathon Huizenga, sister Lois Huizenga and an infant sister. Survivors include a niece, Rae & Mike Reed of Jenison, MI, great-nephew Matthew and Deborah Reed (Emma & Eli) of Rockford, MI, and great-niece Karen Reed of Columbus, OH, and many cousins. A memorial service will be held at a future date at Panorama Presbyterian Church in Panorama City, CA. Bud's cremated remains will be scatters in the Pacific per his request. Memorial contributions can be made to your local no-kill animal shelter.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.