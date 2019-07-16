June 22, 1932 - July 19, 2017 Clark was born in Kansas City, MO, to Newton Winfield Seidel and Edythe Clark Seidel. He grew up in Grosse Pointe, MI, and graduated from Michigan State College in 1954. Clark was then commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and assigned to the 51st Transportation Truck Company in Hanau, Germany, where he met Marjorie Jean Olson, a teacher from Los Angeles. They were married on August 31, 1956 and had three children: Steven, Stanley, and Julie. After a long battle with Parkinson's disease, Marjorie passed away on their 50th anniversary.Clark was an expert in planning and logistics and spent his career in the rental car industry, working for just three companies: Tanner Motor Livery, Avis, and Hertz. He traveled extensively for work and kept handwritten records of every flight he took, including the airline, aircraft, destination, and mileage. He reached a lifetime total of 4001 flights and flew over 2.5 million miles. Clark attended 40 Rose Bowl games, including four of the five games in which Michigan State has played. He shared his Rose Bowl passion with friends and business associates by planning elaborate New Year's Day parties that always included his signature tuna sandwiches on buttered hamburger buns. He was a lifelong Detroit Tigers fan, and he was particularly adept with baseball statistics.Clark passed away in his beloved home in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, just as he had planned. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 16 to July 19, 2019