More Obituaries for Claude Dellevar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude Joseph Dellevar Jr.

Claude Joseph Dellevar Jr. Obituary
May 2, 1924 - October 5, 2019 Age 95, of Monrovia, CA. Formerly a resident of Sylmar. In WWII, he served as a Tech 3 with the U.S. Army, 579 Signal Depot Company. He received a B.S. in Physics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1949. Claude is survived by his daughter, Rev. Michele C. Scott (Cedar Rapids, IA). Michele would like to thank Carl and Sheila Gebhardt for their longtime friendship and unfailing support of her father as well as all of the caring staff at Brookdale, Monrovia.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 12, 2019
