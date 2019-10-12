|
May 2, 1924 - October 5, 2019 Age 95, of Monrovia, CA. Formerly a resident of Sylmar. In WWII, he served as a Tech 3 with the U.S. Army, 579 Signal Depot Company. He received a B.S. in Physics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1949. Claude is survived by his daughter, Rev. Michele C. Scott (Cedar Rapids, IA). Michele would like to thank Carl and Sheila Gebhardt for their longtime friendship and unfailing support of her father as well as all of the caring staff at Brookdale, Monrovia.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 12, 2019