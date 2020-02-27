|
April 10, 1937 - February 20, 2020 Actor, mother, grandmother, sister. Died in hospice Thursday, February 20, 2020, at her home in Los Angeles. Claudette was born in Pennsylvania in 1937, was raised in Brooklyn, and remained a quintessential New Yorker all her life. She attended The High School of Performing Arts in Manhattan and New York University, where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa. She never stopped learning and thinking. She was a voracious reader, loved attending the theater, movies, art exhibits and generally taking in all life had to offer. Her great loves were her family-her children Jessica and Sabrina, their husbands James and Adam, her grandchildren, Julia and Joshua Dabney, Miles, Isaiah and Ada Griffin, her sister, Dr. Harriette Kaley, and nephew, David Kaley, both of New York. She was predeceased by her husband Benjamin and her parents, Anna Lander Weintraub and Joseph Weintraub. Claudette's acting career spanned six decades and included roles on Broadway, regional theater, national companies, numerous television shows, voiceovers and commercials. Her website (www.claudettenevins.com) displays an actress whose beauty went hand in hand with a major intelligence, impressive range and immense talent. Competent in everything she touched, Claudette was funny, strong-willed, awesomely disciplined, relentless in her pursuit of excellence. A staunch feminist, she also actively supported several philanthropies and kept herself and those around her on their toes about their civic and personal responsibilities to the world. Starting from very humble origins, Claudette grew herself into an elegant, articulate, gorgeous woman who was universally admired. She was dazzling. She will be endlessly missed. A memorial service in her honor will be held in the TaNaCH Chapel at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, Hollywood Hills, on Monday, March 2nd at 10:00 AM.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020