Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Claudia Ruiz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claudia Joan Ruiz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claudia Joan Ruiz Obituary
May 21, 1965 - February 23, 2020 Claudia Joan Ruiz, 54, of Granada Hills, CA, passed away on February 23, 2020 in Mission Hills, CA., surrounded by her loved ones. A vigil will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. at Utter McKinley 11071 Columbus Ave in Mission Hills. The funeral will be held Thursday March 5, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at St. John Baptist De La Salle Church 16555 Chatsworth Street, Granada Hills with burial to follow at San Fernando Mission Cemetery.Claudia is preceded in death by her father, Ralph Ruiz, Sr. She is survived by her mother, Jeanne Ruiz, her siblings, Carla (Joseph) Kazimir, Caryn (Joseph) Nadeau, Ralph (Adriana) Ruiz Jr., and Charlotte Ruiz. She is also survived by her dearly-loved nieces, Pauline Kazimir and Juliette Ruiz; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claudia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -