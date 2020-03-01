|
|
May 21, 1965 - February 23, 2020 Claudia Joan Ruiz, 54, of Granada Hills, CA, passed away on February 23, 2020 in Mission Hills, CA., surrounded by her loved ones. A vigil will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. at Utter McKinley 11071 Columbus Ave in Mission Hills. The funeral will be held Thursday March 5, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at St. John Baptist De La Salle Church 16555 Chatsworth Street, Granada Hills with burial to follow at San Fernando Mission Cemetery.Claudia is preceded in death by her father, Ralph Ruiz, Sr. She is survived by her mother, Jeanne Ruiz, her siblings, Carla (Joseph) Kazimir, Caryn (Joseph) Nadeau, Ralph (Adriana) Ruiz Jr., and Charlotte Ruiz. She is also survived by her dearly-loved nieces, Pauline Kazimir and Juliette Ruiz; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 1, 2020