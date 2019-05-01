August 26, 1957 - April 25, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Claudia Parras announces her passing on April 25, 2019 after a long illness.Claudia was predeceased by her loving parents, Aurora and Paulo G. Parras and by her husband Jeffrey Scott Craig.She is loved and will be forever remembered by her children, Aurora and Amelia (Juan) Parras-Craig; her sisters, Virginia (Frank) Maas and Loretta Parras and dear friend Terry Ann Westmore; her niece Monique (Bradley) Gibbons and nephew Michael (Theresa) Maas; her grandnieces and grandnephew, Emilie and Barry Gibbons and Alana Maas; her companion John Kallsen; and by so many close friends too numerous to mention.A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on May 2, 2019 at Gates Kingsley & Gates Smith Salsbury Mortuary, 4220 S. Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230, immediately followed by graveside interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5835 W. Slauson Ave., Culver City, CA 90230.May her memory be for a blessing for all of us who knew and loved her.Contributions to honor Claudia's memory can be made to the scholarship funds of the Kiwanis Club of Downey, California and the Belmont High School Alumni Association Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 1 to May 5, 2019