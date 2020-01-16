Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Resources
More Obituaries for Claudine Cababa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claudine Cababa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claudine Cababa Obituary
Age 49 passed on December 26, 2019. Raised in Torrance, she attended Arlington Elementary, Casimir Middle, and North High Schools, and El Camino College. She loved both the ocean and the pool, and was a skilled coach and swim teacher. As a sports fan, she followed the Dodgers and Bruins with endless hope and will miss seeing the new entrance to Dodger Stadium, the 2020 All-Star Game, and the Tokyo Olympics. Survived by parents, Ed and Kerry Cababa, sister, Krissy Cababa, and a close, loving family.Visitation: Friday Jan. 17, 4:00-8:00 pm, Fukui Mortuary, 707 E. Temple, L.A., CA 90012. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday Feb. 1, 3:00 pm, Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St., Torrance, CA 90504. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claudine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -