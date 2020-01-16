|
Age 49 passed on December 26, 2019. Raised in Torrance, she attended Arlington Elementary, Casimir Middle, and North High Schools, and El Camino College. She loved both the ocean and the pool, and was a skilled coach and swim teacher. As a sports fan, she followed the Dodgers and Bruins with endless hope and will miss seeing the new entrance to Dodger Stadium, the 2020 All-Star Game, and the Tokyo Olympics. Survived by parents, Ed and Kerry Cababa, sister, Krissy Cababa, and a close, loving family.Visitation: Friday Jan. 17, 4:00-8:00 pm, Fukui Mortuary, 707 E. Temple, L.A., CA 90012. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday Feb. 1, 3:00 pm, Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St., Torrance, CA 90504. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 16, 2020