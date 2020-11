Or Copy this URL to Share

Died Nov 2, age 95 in Long Beach. Survived by sons Robert and Timothy Curran; daughter, Melodie Johnson; grandchildren Marcus Johnson and Amber Stell, great grandchildren Aaron and Lilyanne Stell. Pre-deceased by husband Theodore.



