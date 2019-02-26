|
February 10, 1919 - February 18, 2019 Cleo Anton of Palm Desert, California, at the age of 100 years old, passed away on February 18, 2019. Cleo was business manager IATSE Local 871. Cleo also carried Script at MGM Studios. She is survived by her spouse, John J. Anton; her son, Tom Moore; many of her nieces and nephews, and her grandchildren. We will all miss her dearly. Services will be held at St. Sophia Cathedral at 324 Normandie Ave., Los Angeles, California on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019