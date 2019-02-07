June 26, 1920 - January 29, 2019 Cliff Marcus passed away at age 98 in Santa Monica, CA. There will be a celebration of life service at 2:00 pm on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 in the chapel at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1847 14th St., Santa Monica, CA 90404. Cliff was born and raised in Chicago, IL, and served in the Army Air Force during World War II. He worked as an insurance agent until semi-retiring at age 96. Cliff loved to play golf, and in recent years looked forward to his weekly golf lesson. Cliff enjoyed trips to natural areas, especially Yosemite National Park. He loved dogs, and dogs loved him. Cliff took great pride in his participation of the Reading To Kids program, where he read to a group of children on more than 100 occasions. He was married to Gloria until her passing in 2005. His parents were Rose and Harry. Cliff is survived by his son Hal, daughter-in-law Chadarat, granddaughter Elle, sister Ina, nephew Dan, cousin Rita, nephews, nieces, cousins, and close friend Doug for which the two exchanged golf stories hundreds of times. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary