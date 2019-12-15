|
June 5, 1935 - February 8, 2019 Clifford Woolfolk, a pioneer in the field of Microbiology, passed away on February 8, 2019 at the age of 83, in Costa Mesa California. At the time of his death he was an Associate Professor of Microbiology and Biochemistry at UC Irvine, retired.He was born in Riverside, California and earned his B.A. in Microbiology at UC Riverside in 1957, where he was in the first graduating class of the University. He went on to earn his M.Sc. in Microbiology in 1957 and his PHD in 1963 from the University of Washington, Seattle. In 1960 he was an auditor in a course in Microbiology at Hopkins Marine Station of Stanford University.In 1963, after he completed his PHD, he was a PHS Postdoctoral Fellow, Lab of Biochemistry, Section of Enzymes, National Heart Institute at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland. While at NIH he worked in Earl Stadtman's lab and was most recognized for his pioneering work with glutamate synthetase which changed the course of molecular biology research forever. In 1965 he became an Assistant Professor of Microbiology at UC Irvine and was one of the founding professors of the Department of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry at the newly formed University. He spent the rest of his career at UC Irvine where his primary area of research was bacterial enzymology. He published articles over the years in many of the professional publications including FASEB Journal, Applied Microbiology, Journal of Bacteriology, Federation Proceedings and many others. As a professor, he was an inspiration to future molecular biologists and biochemists. He taught many sections of the general microbiology course, the biochemistry labs and an elective called, "On the Origin of Life - Evolution of the Biochemistry Form of the Primordial Soup." Several of his students have gone on to become top professors and research scientists in their own right, thus his work continues through the many students he mentored over his career at UC Irvine. He was an active member of the Orange County Rare Fruit Growers and enjoyed making wine and jam from his harvests. He is survived by his wife Barbara, son Chris, daughter Audrey and his four grandchildren Julie, Charlotte, Victoria and Calvin.There will be a celebration of life at 3 PM on December 26th at Zov's Bistro, Tustin, if attending please RSVP to [email protected] In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the California Rare Fruit Growers Orange County Chapter to support scholarships
