Clifford J.D. Scherer
May 23, 1928 - August 31, 2020 Born in Montreal, he came to Los Angeles as a child and fell in love with tinsel town. A proud alum of Beverly Hills High and UCLA, Cliff served in the Korean War. He traveled the world, returning with colorful tales of his exploits and adventures. A life-long athlete, he coached children's soccer, and at age 75 he completed the Mud Run! He skied until he was 80, delighted that he made it to free skier status. An attorney for over 50 years, he was a true lover of the law. Beloved by wife Judith, children John, Lori and Bonnie, and many grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
