Clifford Leonard Weitz

April 26, 1930 - August 14, 2019 Clifford Leonard Weitz passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, in Los Angeles on August 14th, 2019. He was a loving husband to Marilyn Weitz for 65 years, a supportive and amazing father to Julie Weitz and husband Dennis Karmazyn and Jeffrey Weitz and wife Mahri Weitz, and a proud grandfather to Max and Allee Karmazyn and Gabriel and Sivan Weitz. He was an innovator & entrepreneur who ran many of his own businesses. A master of design in furniture and household furnishings, he traveled the world in search of inspiration while appreciating art, culture, history, and adventure. Clifford lived his life always giving 110% in everything he pursued. He will be remembered most for his incredible guidance and insights on life by all who were fortunate enough to be a part of his world. His memory shall forever guide our ways and we will love and miss him always.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 25, 2019
