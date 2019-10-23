|
September 3, 1927 - October 16, 2019 Nort Skorstad passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his Van Nuys home at the age of 92. He was a native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he was a graduate of the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, class of '49. He then attended the Art Institute of Chicago and, as a young student, spent nights at the Blue Note Jazz Club where he enjoyed the music of many renowned musicians, giving him his lifelong love of jazz. In 1953, he moved to Southern California where he met Joan, his wife of 64 years, with whom he shared a deep love. Nort always made time for family and later in life, enjoyed traveling with his wife to distant lands. His career was in commercial arts where he contributed to numerous publications. He is survived by his wife Joan, children John, Jan, Karen and granddaughters Samantha and Kristian. Nort was considered by all who new him as a kind, decent and good man. He will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 23, 2019