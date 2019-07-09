October 9, 1949 - July 9, 1999 20 Years Has Been Too LongWe miss you. We miss all the love you bestowed on us. We miss your drive to provide us with a loving, clean home. We miss your dedication to your profession as a kindergarten teacher. We miss your desire to walk to the ends of the Earth to see beautiful places. We miss your smile, your hugs and kisses. We miss that your grandchildren did not did not get your hugs and kisses. We miss you being with us as we have gone forth to become what you hoped we would become. You are our shining light and we see you in the sky above, in the tall grass, and in the ones we love!20 years have been too long and too short. Your girls have lived up to your hopes and more. There are now three of yours to carry on your dreams. We all miss you and all is many. With Our Love Forever, Sarah, Amy, Erin Madison, Kylie, Harrison Drew, Randy, Neil Don Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 9, 2019