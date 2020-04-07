|
|
Connie Alba Breslin passed away on March 28, 2020 at Glendale Adventist Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Brooklyn, New York, on November 18, 1932, Connie Gaito moved to California with her mother and sister in 1945. She graduated from Franklin High School in Highland Park in the "Winter 1950" class. At Franklin, she met her future husband, Thomas R. Breslin ("Summer of 51" class). They were married shortly after high school. They had two children and were married for 61 years until Tom's passing in 2012. Connie and Tom moved to Glendale in 1972, where Tom practiced law until his retirement in 2005. They both loved to travel and spent nearly fifty years collecting minerals ("rocks and gems") which she proudly displayed all over their home. Connie had an encyclopedic knowledge of all things "old Hollywood." Extensively well-read, she was a life-long Democrat and had a keen interest in history and politics right up to the day she left us. At home, she liked to work in the garden and she loved cats – especially Siamese cats. Connie was a longtime financial supporter of , the Humane Society of the United States, Guide Dogs for the Blind and . Connie is survived by her daughter, Cindy Beres, and her son, Thomas C. Breslin. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Jordan Rose Beres and Scott Thomas Breslin. No services are planned per her request. Her ashes will be placed at Forest Lawn Glendale.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020