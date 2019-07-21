Home

1920 - 2019 Connie was born and raised in Culver City and spent the rest of her life in Southern California. She was special in many ways, had numerous interests, loved music, played piano and a few other instruments. She was a Banker until her retirement after which she and her husband of sixty years, Lloyd Wilson, traveled the world. After his death in 2000, she volunteered for Hospice. She is survived by her daughters, Dr. JoAnne Barge and Jacqueline Mawn, a granddaughter, Shannon Hayes, and two great-grandchildren, Matthew and Violet.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 21, 2019
