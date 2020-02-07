Home

Conrad Jang, 82, a longtime resident of Torrance and a retired engineer from LA County Public Works, died peacefully on Monday, January 27 after a battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Elaine, two children, Derek Jang and Sheri Yu, and three grandchildren, Christopher, Jeremy, and Jonathan Yu. Also, survived by sister Lani Yee and brother Ken Jang. Predeceased by sister Marie Yep. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Friday, February 21 at 11:30 am at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 West 182nd Street, Torrance, CA 90504. Casual attire.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 16, 2020
