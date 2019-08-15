|
|
October 5, 1928 - July 30, 2019 Conrad Lee Klein, age 90, died peacefully in his sleep at home, surrounded by members of the family. He grew up in New York and attended college and law school at NYU, completing both in six years. He then received an LLM degree at USC, after moving out west to Los Angeles. He first practiced law as a U.S. Air Force JAG officer during the Korean War, followed by several years as a lawyer for the Attorney General's office for the State of California. Conrad was a successful attorney for over 50 years, mostly in private practice with a focus on labor law and real estate transactions. In his 70s, he continued working full time as a Trustee and LLC Manager for the Mark Hughes Trust. He was also instrumental in forming the Mark Hughes Family Foundation and continued as the President of its Board through his 90th birthday. It gave him tremendous pleasure to be involved with a Foundation so devoted to helping the neediest children in the City of Los Angeles. Conrad was predeceased by his parents, Julius and Elsie Klein and one grandchild. He is survived by his loving wife, the retired Appellate Court Justice Joan Dempsey Klein; his brother, Richard Klein; 5 adult children and stepchildren and 8 grandchildren. Conrad and Joan were married for 56 years, sharing in daily discussions of politics and legal issues, tennis matches on their home court in Sherman Oaks, world travel and enjoying time with their children and grandchildren. The family will long remember Conrad's his deep love and concern for his wife and family, his quick wit and analytical mind. We are also grateful that Conrad was able to live such a long and full life. Conrad donated his body to science at UCLA Medical School. A private family memorial will be held.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019