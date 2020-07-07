May 18, 1952 - June 18, 2020 A resident of Corona del Mar, Connie was born and reared in Long Beach, where she attended Wilson High School. After graduating from Scripps College, she earned a masters degree in counseling from California State University, Fullerton. She served as head counselor at Irvine High School, then as chair of the school of guidance and counseling, director of matriculation and professor at Irvine Valley College. Connie died after a prolonged illness. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Jerrold Spar, of Corona del Mar and brother, Phillip Caputo, of Newport Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Scripps College in Claremont, Calif. or the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.



