November 2, 1952 - October 7, 2019 On Monday, October 7, 2019, Constance Anne (Boyd) Mazares, devoted and loving wife, creative talent, business executive, and investor, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Brentwood. She was 66. Constance was born on November 2, 1952 in Evanston, IL, to Richard and Mary (Heberling) Boyd. At a young age, she and her family relocated to Ontario, CA, where she lived until her 20th birthday. In her late teens she was discovered and represented by famed theatrical and commercial agent, Dale Garrick, who witnessed her performance in a regional presentation of Bye Bye, Birdie. She graduated from Chaffey High School and attended Chaffey College, Mount San Antonio Community College, and the University of California, Riverside, where she majored in art history. Putting aside her dream to be an actress, Constance began a career in marketing and public relations for US Life Savings & Loan. Several years later she joined First Interstate Bank of California (now Wells Fargo Bank) as Director of Marketing, and within two years was promoted to Vice President of Marketing. On May 2, 1987, she married business executive Gregory J. Mazares in Los Angeles. They were married for over 32 years and were together for almost 35 years. In 1988 she decided to rejuvenate her acting career. That year Constance became a member of the Screen Actors Guild after appearing in popular television shows Jake and the Fatman and Max Headroom. In 1990 she joined Century Cable television as an assistant producer and director of its popular public affairs shows under executive producer and former LA City Councilman Bill Rosendahl. While at Century Cable she helped produce and direct the nation's first AIDS Telethon broadcast. After several years in cable television, Constance left to join the renowned auction house Bonhams & Butterfields in a public relations and senior client services role. Separately, along with her husband, she invested in two leading litigation support services companies, Encore Discovery Solutions, and Discovia, both of which grew and were sold to major competitors in 2011 and 2017, respectively. Until her death, she remained active with SAG-AFTRA, Women in Film, and the American Film Institute (AFI). Throughout her life Constance had a passion for all things creative and beautiful. She loved art, music, foreign films, documentaries, photography, and architecture. She was known to her relatives and friends as a great listener, for her sense of humor, selfless behavior, and kind and compassionate spirit. Simply, she was a Great Soul. Constance was preceded in death by her father, Richard P. Boyd, Sr., and her mother, Mary. She is survived by her husband, Greg; her brother, Richard P. Boyd, Jr. of Chino, CA; several loving cousins, and her playful kitten, Oscar. A funeral service will be held at 10 am PDT on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Church of St. Paul the Apostle in Westwood. Constance will then be laid to rest in the Westwood Village Memorial Park. Donations in Constance's memory may be made to either or to the Los Angeles House of Ruth.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 18, 2019