More Obituaries for Constance Callinicos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Callinicos

Constance Callinicos Obituary
May 21, 1943 - December 2, 2019 Constance Callinicos passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019 at the Dawn Green Nursing Facility in Manhattan, New York. She was born in Saginaw, Michigan, on May 21, 1943 to Mary and Tom Triantafillou. Constance was a studied musician, corporate professional, writer, lover of music, literature, travel and all things beautiful. She was always there to support her colleagues and friends and was admired by many for her compassion and keen advice. She is survived by her daughters, Nitsa Telesco and Joanna Gallegos, her son, Tom Callinicos, her granddaughter Nina Telesco and grandson William Gellegos.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020
