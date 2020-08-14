It's with profound sadness we announce the passing of Constance Claire Textor Martin on July 3rd, 2020. Connie was born on July 8th, 1931 in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania. As the oldest of five siblings, she often played the mother figure. In 1947, when Connie was to be a senior in High School, the Textor family decided to relocate to Southern California. After buying a brand new 1947 Hudson and a 24 foot trailer, they left behind life as they knew it. After saying goodbye to Connie's High School Newspaper and Rainbow Girls, they embarked on a two week cross-country drive that would land them in Pasadena, California where she finished High School and went to University at Occidental. Then, she obtained her teaching degree from Cal State Los Angeles where she met and married Bill Martin. She is preceded in death by Bill Martin and leaves behind her sons Kyle and Wally. She was an incredible mother, wife, and sister but most of all she was a friend to all. Connie loved to travel and went all over the world, to read, to enjoy the theatre, and talk with friends. Connie will be remembered for her ability to bring others together and by her kindness to everyone. Her quick wit and sharp mind for facts and birthdates left an impact on all who knew her. She battled cancer like she lived her life: with bravery and strength. A piece of us will always be missing.



