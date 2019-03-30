|
|
June 6, 1953 - March 22, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Connie Medina announce her passing after a brief illness, on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the age of 65 years. Connie is survived by her sons, Anthony (Saida) and Robert (Lisa), by her mother Pauline Cramer, and by her brothers Alex Lopez and Peter Mark Vasquez. Connie will be lovingly remembered by her four grandchildren, Katrina, Noah, Brandon and Rhiana. Connie will also be forever remembered by her extended family and dear friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, April 5 at 11 a.m. at Arleta Assembly of God, 9757 Arleta Ave., Arleta 91331. Followed by graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at Valhalla Memorial Park, 10621 Victory Blvd., North Hollywood 91606.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019