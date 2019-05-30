April 25, 1932 - May 23, 2019 Cora Belle Province, aged 87, died peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Hendersonville, TN. Cora was born April 25, 1932, in Joplin, Missouri, to the late Harvey & Georgia Junkens. Cora grew up loving the outdoors. She enjoyed hunting and fishing, and loved to go camping with family and friends. While she was young, she moved to Perry Oklahoma. It was there that she met Raymond Spencer Province, and in 1949 they were united in marriage. They would go on to share the next 61 years together. To this union came three children: Raymond Spencer Province Jr., Steven Dale Province & Timothy Andrew Province. Raising three boys required a very strong will, a trait that she embodied to the fullest. In addition to raising her three boys, Cora worked as an executive assistant at Rockwell/Boeing for over 30 years.Cora is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Spencer Province.Cora is survived by her sons, Raymond Spencer Province Jr. of Murray, Kentucky, Steven Dale Province of Havasu City, Arizona, and Timothy Andrew & (Mary) Province of Gallatin, Tennessee; grandchildren: Amanda, Cody, Ethan, Taylor & Zachary; great-grandchildren: Kyle and Wyatt; and a number of other relatives and close friends. Cora was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. There will be a service for family and friends at the Hendersonville Memory Gardens & Funeral Home, 353 E. Main Street, Hendersonville, TN 37075, from 2:00PM – 6:00PM, Friday, May 31, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in her name to The . Information about the and donations can be made at https://alz.org/ . Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 30, 2019