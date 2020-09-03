August 8, 1942 - September 1, 2020 Cora Floro Gutierrez, 78, passed away on September 1, 2020, following a fight with lymphoma. Born on August 8, 1942 in the city of Meycauayan in the province of Bulacan, Philippines, Cora was the youngest of seven children of Bernabe and Teofila Reyes. A bright and hard-working student, she obtained her nursing degree from the University of Santo Tomas in Manila. While a student there, she met her future husband, Dr. Phil Gutierrez, who was in his surgical residency. In 1966, Cora immigrated to the United States to work as a nurse at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York City. Cora and Phil, who was working as a surgeon in Michigan, reconnected via mail and were married on October 21, 1967 in Westland, MI. Cora gave birth to her first daughter, Debra, in Dearborn, MI in 1968. When Cora and Phil's visas expired, they returned to the Philippines, where Cora gave birth to another daughter, Melissa, in 1969 and a son, Philip, in 1970. With three young children in tow, Cora and Phil moved to Devon, England and then to Iowa, where she gave birth to another son, Edwin, in 1972. Cora and Phil eventually settled in Southern California in 1973.A devout Catholic, Cora performed countless hours as a volunteer at San Antonio de Padua Church from its inception in Anaheim. She was a eucharistic minister and for many years chaired the Filipino food booth at the annual Fiesta in September, where she and her fellow volunteers worked tirelessly to sell Filipino cuisine to long lines of patrons. Cora was a world traveler. She and Phil visited fifty countries, often via cruises. She took great pride in being an organizer for many wonderful friends who joined her and Phil on many of these cruises. Of the many places she visited, Paris was her favorite. In 1996, following Phil's retirement, Cora and Phil took up ballroom dancing, a passion they pursued until recent years. Whether they were hosting dance parties at their home or going to nightclubs with their friends, Cora and Phil loved being on the dance floor.Cora leaves behind her loving husband of 53 years, Phil, and their children, Debra (Paul) of Fullerton, Melissa (Marcin) of Garden Grove, Philip (Robbie) of San Rafael, and Edwin (Hyun-Yi) of London. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Brendan, Katherine, Max, Connor, Dylan, Amelia, Annabella, and Kaden, who will miss their grandma's warmth and laughter.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store