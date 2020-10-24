Corinne Elikann

Corinne "Corky" Elikann died peacefully at her home in Los Angeles in the early hours of Saturday October 17th, surrounded by loving family. Born in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Essie Schuman and Irving G. Schuman, and beloved sister of the late Dr. Jesse (Jack) Schuman, she graduated from James Madison High, attended Brooklyn College, then married the love of her life, Larry Elikann, with whom she shared 56 beautiful years. She was an artist and woman of many gifts, overflowing love, and a style all her own: a painter whose home was alive with art, a pianist with graceful hands happiest playing Chopin and Debussy, a poet whose words illuminated family celebrations with tenderness and joy. For decades she ran the Larry Elikann Company, a partner in her husband's television directing career, and traveled the world accompanying him on film shoots. Corky lit up every room she entered and emanated fashion, radiant inside and out, and her home was a work of art. She had a voice, a laugh, and a gentle heart that touched everyone who knew her, and her love for her two daughters, eight grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren was "to the moon and back." She led a private but exuberant life, full of wonder and pure joy in every moment. She was magic. Corky is survived by daughter Jo-Anne Elikann; daughter Jill Elikann Barad and son-in-law Thomas K. Barad; grandchildren Casey, Ivy, Alexander, Justin, Keith, Christopher, Gregory, Jennifer; great grandchildren Myles, Laurence, David, Sarah, Siena, Luke, Felicia, Chloe, Bethany, Natalie, Mallory; niece Barbara Elikann Bloom (Gary) and nephew Peter Elikann (Leslie); many cousins and beloved friends whose lives she brightened every day. We love you a bushel and a peck, forever and ever, darling Corky. Donations in celebration of her life may be sent to the Skirball Hospice, part of Los Angeles Jewish Home, whose compassion and care held Corky in her final days: skirballhospice.org