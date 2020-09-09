July 24, 1924 - August 28, 2020 Corinne Hartley, 96 years of age, passed away on August 28, 2020 surrounded by family and friends in her Seal Beach home. Corinne was born in Los Angeles, California to George and Marjorie Parr on July 24, 1924. She graduated Polytechnic High School in Long Beach, California in 1942. She was accepted into the prestigious Chouinard Art Institute and after two years of attendance, she began her fashion illustration career with May Company (1946) and then ultimately moved into her 30 years at Bullock's Department Stores (1947-1977) as the lead children's fashion illustrator where her ads appeared daily in the LA Times. When photography replaced illustration, Corinne focused on painting in watercolor and oils and at age 71, began sculpting to bring her children to life in three dimensions. She started teaching in her early 20s and continued until she was 95. She also conducted workshops throughout the states and abroad. Corinne was passionate about her spiritual journey and attended The Self Realization Fellowship located in Malibu, California. Corinne is survived by her three children; Tom West, Toreen West and Trent West, grandchildren; West Plischke, Marlon West, Michelle West, Erik West, great grandchildren; Phoenix Plischke, and Lux Plischke. Donations may be made to: Self Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine, 17190 Sunset Blvd., Pacific Palisades, CA 90272. Phone: 310-454-4114. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at heritage-dildaymemorialservices.com
. Corinne passionately believed, "Love can be made visible." In her life's artful journey, her 7000 original works of art enriched the world and brought happiness to all who viewed her work. For her family, friends and students, the purest stroke, the truest portrait of her love, will be remembered through their memories lasting a lifetime.