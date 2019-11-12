|
June 12, 1943 - November 4, 2019 Corinne June Lista passed away peacefully in the company of her family after a brief illness with lung cancer. Corinne attended Hollywood High School and worked 40 years for Anthem Blue Cross in Woodland Hills, CA; reluctantly retiring in 2010. Family and friends were Corinne's passion and delight. She is survived by her brother, James, and her daughters, Diane (wife of Michael) and Tracy (wife of Blake). Corinne adored her grandchildren, Thomas and Amanda, who were her greatest joy. Her immense love will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019