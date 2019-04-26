Home

Corinne Skinner Linesch

Corinne Skinner Linesch Obituary
December 28, 1925 - March 20, 2019 Corinne Skinner Linesch died March 20, 2019. We celebrate her life May 11, 2019, 2 pm, at the Parish of St. Matthew, Pacific Palisades. As an early childhood educator, she contributed compassion, insight and wisdom to many individuals and families. Her bright spirit will be remembered for her curiosity, intelligence, and humor; as well as her love of music, family and friends. She believed in and brought forth "the good in each person." We have been blessed by her presence. Contributions may be made to the Vasculitis Foundation, P.O. Box 28660, Kansas City, MO 64188, www.vasculitisfoundation.org.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019
