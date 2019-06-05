Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Corrinna Aragon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Corrinna J. Aragon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Corrinna J. Aragon Obituary
January 1938 - May 6, 2018 A graduate of Ojai Valley School, Hollywood High, and Mills College, Corrinna passed peacefully, of natural causes, in her beloved Los Angeles home. Dancing to the beat of her own drum, Corrinna appreciated the avant-garde, the bohemian, and the absurd. She was widely loved for her thoughtfulness and would regularly bring bouquets of small flowers to family, friends, and others. She loved the outdoors and was especially enamored with Mono Lake. Corrinna appreciated art in all of its forms and the human element required to create the minutest detail. She was fiercely independent and touched the lives of many. She is truly missed. Corrinna is survived by her daughter Maria, her son Manuel, and their families.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.