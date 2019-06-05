|
|
January 1938 - May 6, 2018 A graduate of Ojai Valley School, Hollywood High, and Mills College, Corrinna passed peacefully, of natural causes, in her beloved Los Angeles home. Dancing to the beat of her own drum, Corrinna appreciated the avant-garde, the bohemian, and the absurd. She was widely loved for her thoughtfulness and would regularly bring bouquets of small flowers to family, friends, and others. She loved the outdoors and was especially enamored with Mono Lake. Corrinna appreciated art in all of its forms and the human element required to create the minutest detail. She was fiercely independent and touched the lives of many. She is truly missed. Corrinna is survived by her daughter Maria, her son Manuel, and their families.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 5, 2019