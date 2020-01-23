|
May 27, 1946 - December 21, 2019 Craig Richard Butler, iconic Los Angeles Creative Director, dies at 73. Butler, Creative Director of the Workbook, designer of iconic '60s and '70s album covers, and known for his WOW! way of looking at the world, passed away at his home on December 21st, surrounded by his family. He was diagnosed in the fall of 2018 with a rare type of sarcoma cancer, that despite every effort, resisted treatment. Butler, aka Grandpa Dude, was born in Pasadena on May 27, 1946 to Ruth Solevetsik and Jack Butler. He graduated from Pasadena's Art Center College of Design in 1968, at the time, the youngest student ever admitted. A self-proclaimed hell-raiser, Butler was known for stunts such as riding his motorcycle off the roof of a campus building wearing a cape bearing the word ECOLOGY. As early as the '60s, he recognized that our choices as a species could have dire effects on the planet. Following graduation, Butler was hired as the first assistant Art Director at Doyle Dane Bernbach. There he worked on award-winning campaigns under Si Lam for Volkswagen, Orhbach's and many more. He designed numerous covers during the heydays of Rock and Roll, including The Byrds' iconic "Sweetheart of the Rodeo," along with others for The Beach Boys, Frank Zappa, Alice Coltrane, and Pete Seeger. Craig also created logos for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and numerous other institutions and businesses. Over the years, Butler worked with fellow art director and longtime collaborator, Art Snyder under the banner of Snyder/Butler Advertising. Butler also partnered with art directors John Kosh and Larry Brooks. In 1978, Butler's wife Alexis Scott, founded the Workbook with Butler as the Creative Director. He helped establish the brand as a preeminent sourcebook for the advertising industry. His innovative and inclusive approach to its design was driven by capturing the vibe of the moment and giving artists creative freedom. Butler later taught design and art direction at the Academy of Art in San Francisco; and served as president of the Art Center Alumni Association and The Art Director's Club of Los Angeles. As an artist, his personal work was motivated by a desire to wake people up to the dramatic ways the climate has responded to human neglect. He loved classic cars, and although he came to it late in life, downhill skiing became his biggest passion, spending winters careening down mountains in Deer Valley and Alta with his Utah crew. He also designed an exquisite and innovative line of skis. Butler's child-like exuberance and wonder were lifelong hallmarks of his character. He was lit up by people-listened deeply and gave unabashed support-and they were energized by his presence. Butler is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Alexis Scott Butler, the daughters he was immensely proud of, Heather Scott and Ashley Butler Post, and his beloved granddaughter Agnes Post, along with his many friends and extended family. In his own parting words, he wrote "I lived. I laughed. I loved. I left." His memorial service will be held February 2nd in Westwood. For information please email: [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sarcoma Foundation of America: curesarcoma.org/donate
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020