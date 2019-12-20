|
November 14, 1953 - December 10, 2019 Crystal Lynn Robinson, age 66, passed on December 10, 2019 as she was involved in a fatal car accident. She was born November 14, 1953 in Rhode Island to Marilyn and Mills Spangberg. She spent her life residing primarily in Texas and California. Crystal enjoyed applying her creativity in gardening, landscaping, knitting, painting, decorating, cooking and visiting with loved ones. She loved spending time with her two children, Sean and Shelley Robinson. She wove a beautiful tapestry with her life as she spent time with her many beloved friends and family. She resided with Buck Gribble in Southern California for the latter years of her life during which they went on many adventures together. During this time Crystal also enjoyed the profession as a medical nurse assistant. She was a devoted Christian as she was involved with several churches over the years and showed her compassion towards all. Her life is an example of a free spirit aligned with divine love and joy. She will be greatly missed by her many beloved friends and family. Please join us in celebrating her beautiful life on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Unity Church of the Hills located at 9905 Anderson Mill Rd., Austin, TX 78750. Flowers or donations may be given to Unity Church of the Hills.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 25, 2019