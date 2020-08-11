January 21, 1977 - August 2, 2020 Cuauhtémoc Ricardo Sanchez, devoted father and lifelong lover of sports, arts, and culture passed away unexpectedly August 2nd, 2020 at the age of 43 in Los Angeles, CA.His joy in life was to share his many passions with his boys Dean and Jack. He nurtured them with his love of theater, sports, reading, and music. With their dad, they saw Hamilton four times, watched the Dodgers in the World Series, attended countless Lakers games, and developed their own interests and talents. Together, the three of them experienced so much of this world's beauty and wonder.Cuauhtémoc was born in Boston, MA in 1977. He was raised in Austin, TX, graduated from Austin High, and earned a BA in Theater and Dance from The University of Texas at Austin. His father introduced him to the game of golf when he was a toddler, and it became a lifelong vocation as an accomplished player and teacher, including a US Open qualifier win in Austin. Golf was a passion shared with his father and brother, and together they traveled to play at many of the world's most historic courses, including St. Andrews in Scotland and Pebble Beach in California. In Los Angeles, Cuauhtémoc found a city bursting with creative energy, radiating with the same frequency he had always felt in himself. He poured himself into many creative endeavors, including training with the legendary improv groups Upright Citizens Brigade and the Groundlings, and screenwriting and developing a children's television show. His inspiration had no bounds, ranging from Shakespeare and Quentin Tarantino to Tupac and Kobe Bryant.He is survived by his former spouse Shannon Mazepink and their sons Dean and Jack, his mother Ellen Sanchez, his father Dr. Juan Sanchez, his brother and sister, Joaquin Sanchez and Xiomara Goss, his half-brothers Juan de Jesus Sanchez, Tenoc Sanchez, and Cesar Sanchez, his maternal grandmother Gloria Greenleigh, and many cousins, aunts, and uncles.A private service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10am at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. A celebration of life will be held in Austin in the coming months.



