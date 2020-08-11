1/1
Cuauhtemoc Ricardo Sanchez
January 21, 1977 - August 2, 2020 Cuauhtémoc Ricardo Sanchez, devoted father and lifelong lover of sports, arts, and culture passed away unexpectedly August 2nd, 2020 at the age of 43 in Los Angeles, CA.His joy in life was to share his many passions with his boys Dean and Jack. He nurtured them with his love of theater, sports, reading, and music. With their dad, they saw Hamilton four times, watched the Dodgers in the World Series, attended countless Lakers games, and developed their own interests and talents. Together, the three of them experienced so much of this world's beauty and wonder.Cuauhtémoc was born in Boston, MA in 1977. He was raised in Austin, TX, graduated from Austin High, and earned a BA in Theater and Dance from The University of Texas at Austin. His father introduced him to the game of golf when he was a toddler, and it became a lifelong vocation as an accomplished player and teacher, including a US Open qualifier win in Austin. Golf was a passion shared with his father and brother, and together they traveled to play at many of the world's most historic courses, including St. Andrews in Scotland and Pebble Beach in California. In Los Angeles, Cuauhtémoc found a city bursting with creative energy, radiating with the same frequency he had always felt in himself. He poured himself into many creative endeavors, including training with the legendary improv groups Upright Citizens Brigade and the Groundlings, and screenwriting and developing a children's television show. His inspiration had no bounds, ranging from Shakespeare and Quentin Tarantino to Tupac and Kobe Bryant.He is survived by his former spouse Shannon Mazepink and their sons Dean and Jack, his mother Ellen Sanchez, his father Dr. Juan Sanchez, his brother and sister, Joaquin Sanchez and Xiomara Goss, his half-brothers Juan de Jesus Sanchez, Tenoc Sanchez, and Cesar Sanchez, his maternal grandmother Gloria Greenleigh, and many cousins, aunts, and uncles.A private service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10am at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. A celebration of life will be held in Austin in the coming months.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Service
10:00 AM
Forest Lawn
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills
6300 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90068
800-204-3131
Memories & Condolences
August 10, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Matthew Boucher
August 10, 2020
Cuaty was a very kind & warm gentleman.
I shared my golf students with him knowing that he would always treat people nicely. He made the world a better place
Karyn Dunphy
Coworker
August 10, 2020
Words cannot express how sad I feel about the death of Cuauhtemoc. He had such a good soul. I send lots and lots of hugs and love during this very difficult time to my dear, dear friend Ellen, to Xio and Joaquin, and of course, to Cuauhtemoc's father Juan. I am holding all of you close to my heart.
Mary Reed
Friend
August 10, 2020
I remember him as a young boy who played golf with my son Herbert Ted. Our family sends our condolences and prays that God will give strength to his sons, his parents and may God give eternal life and Peace to him.
martinez Herbert C
Friend
August 9, 2020
I love you so much, Cuauhty, and miss you dearly.
Elise
Family
August 9, 2020
Ellen, Juan, and family,

Words cannot express how I feel. I am broken hearted. I cry as I write this. I can’t imagine the agony you must have in your hearts. No one can unless they, too, have had a child die – the worst experience a person could go through.

When I think of Cuauhtemoc I think of that sweet beautiful face sitting at my kitchen table or in the front passenger seat of my car. He always got “shotgun” because he was the oldest. I remember how much Reed and Joaquin admired him. That’s because the inspirational gifts Cuauhtemoc offered his sons, were a part of his soul - that part that is timeless. It was there when he was a young boy playing with friends, as well as when he was a man nurturing his sons.

I heard someone describe grief as “being like on a ship that has wrecked. At first you are drowning with the wreckage all around you. Everything around you reminds you of the beauty and the magnificence of the ship that was, and is no more. The waves of the wreckage never stop coming, but eventually you realize and learn that you will survive.”

Ellen, please know I will hold you in my heart and in white healing light as you make your journey through this “wreckage”.

With much love and affection,
Priscilla (Prissy) Ramirez



Priscilla Ramirez
Friend
August 9, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
brandy dorrell
August 9, 2020
I remember Cuauhtémoc from A.H.S. He was always smiling. He was a kind person. My condolences to his family.
Lieben Eakin
Classmate
August 9, 2020
My condolences to the family, what a wonderful person. I remember him as a 15 year old kid, playing junior golf tournaments in Austin against him. With a unique name, a big smile on his face all the time, fun to be around, and a great golfer. Always happy and it was infectious. I haven’t seen him in over 25 years but this made me sad to read.
Jaye J. Helm
Friend
