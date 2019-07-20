July 20, 1953 - April 25, 2019 Curtis Todd Sherman, MD, passed away on April 25, 2019, at home in Venice, CA. He was 65. Dr. Sherman, known to family and friends as Todd, was a graduate of Loyola University of Chicago, Stritch School of Medicine, class of 1980. He did his internship and residency at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, Department of Internal Medicine from 1980-1983. He was a Clinical Fellow of Cardiology at Cedars-Sinai from 1983-1986 and an Angioplasty Fellow at Stanford/Sequoia Hospital, Redwood City, California, in 1986. He served as Associate Director, Adult Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, UCLA School of Medicine and as Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine/Cardiology at UCLA, was the Director of Interventional Cardiology at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and practiced Consultative, Invasive and Interventional Cardiology in private practice in Bakersfield, California. He was a noted lecturer and writer, and was the recipient of an N.I.H. Grant for the investigation of myocardial metabolism and perfusion after percutaneous revascularization using PET imaging. Todd will always be remembered as a deeply committed physician, an extraordinary diagnostician and as the guiding light of our family. He gave unsparingly of his time, his wisdom and expertise to us and to all. He was as passionate in his appreciation of philosophy, art and music as he was about his love of medicine. His home was filled with works of local artists. But what made our brother extraordinary was his innate sense of fairness and his fearless pursuit of it. It may have put him in opposition to some, but few could doubt his virtue. The reward for doing battle with Todd was exposure to his wonderfully witty and wry sense of humor. Todd Sherman was predeceased by his father, George Sherman, and is survived by his mother, Janet Sherman, sister Lindsay Sherman-Alpert, both of North Hollywood; sister Dana (and Jay Freund), of New York City; brother Spencer (and Janice Fuhrman), of San Francisco; and nephews, Joshua Alpert, Adam Sherman and Nicholas Fuhrman. Our wish is that he could have been with us longer but we know he'll be with us in our laughter and tears and eternally in our hearts. We love you Todd. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 20 to July 21, 2019