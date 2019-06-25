1949 - June 13, 2019 Cynthia Lee Maughan of Altadena, California died June 13, 2019. Born in Bell, California she grew up in Norwalk and later settled in the Pasadena/Altadena area. She received a master's degree in Fine Arts from California State University, Long Beach. She worked as an art director for the LA Weekly for many years and was the Creative Director for Aviation Group Ltd. for eight years until her retirement.She is most well-known for her video art. Between 1973 and 1980 she created more than 300 short, self-directed performances for camera. These works have been shown at galleries and museums worldwide including the "California Video" exhibition at the Getty Center. Much of her video work is now in the permanent collection of the Getty. She was active in the L.A. punk rock scene of the 1980s, as a founding member of groups Auto de Fe, The Nihils, Primitive State and The Shrews. She is survived by her sister, Jennifer Dellenbusch; brother-in-law Kent Dellenbusch; best friend of 47 years, Nancy Adams; aunts and uncles, Joseph "Jay" Lillywhite, Craig and Bonnie Lillywhite; many cousins and other friends and colleagues; and her cats, Patrick and Primrose. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert B. and Mona Maughan; brother Robert B. Maughan, Jr.; aunts and uncles LaVon H and Wilma Maughan, Don and Beverly Stanley, and Joyce Lillywhite. A celebration of life will be held at Upland Hills Country Club on June 30, 2019 at noon. Contact [email protected] for details. Memorial contributions can be made to the Pasadena Humane Society (pasadenahumane.org) or The Cat Posse (www.catposse.org/). Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary