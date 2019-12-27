Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Uehara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Matsue Uehara

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Matsue Uehara Obituary
(70) passed away on December 18, 2019 in Los Angeles. She is survived by her husband, Donald Uehara; sons, Adam (Laura) and Tyler Uehara; grandchildren, Raiyu and Lyoto Uehara; sisters, Sandra (Clyde) Masuda, Gladys (Tosh) Tsuda, Carol (Steve) Inouye, and Leidene (Wayne) Kruse.A funeral service will be held on January 3, 2020 at 10:00AM under the Auspices of Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple Adult Buddhist Association, at Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 12371 Braddock Dr., Culver City, CA. Additional parking is available at the Venice Japanese Community Center, 12448 Braddock Dr., Los Angeles. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -