|
|
(70) passed away on December 18, 2019 in Los Angeles. She is survived by her husband, Donald Uehara; sons, Adam (Laura) and Tyler Uehara; grandchildren, Raiyu and Lyoto Uehara; sisters, Sandra (Clyde) Masuda, Gladys (Tosh) Tsuda, Carol (Steve) Inouye, and Leidene (Wayne) Kruse.A funeral service will be held on January 3, 2020 at 10:00AM under the Auspices of Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple Adult Buddhist Association, at Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 12371 Braddock Dr., Culver City, CA. Additional parking is available at the Venice Japanese Community Center, 12448 Braddock Dr., Los Angeles. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019