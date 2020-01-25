|
Cynthia Parks, 64, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020, with her family by her side in Pacific Palisades, California. She was born September 14, 1955, in Long Beach, California to Ronald Duval Parks and Barbara Joan McClendon. She graduated from Cal High School in East Whittier in 1974 and attended Cabrillo College in Aptos. She resided most of her adult life in Southern California and Santa Cruz, California where she spent her time as a primary care giver to many children in her extended family and pursuing her artistic passions as a director and founding member of Santa Cruz's Central Coast Theatre Works. With Cynthia's passing, a bright and shining light has gone out in this world. But she will live on in the hearts of the great many who knew and loved her. She touched many hearts during her all too short time on this earth. She is survived by her sisters, Julie "Jules" Vance and Susan Parks, her brother, Bill Briggs, her husband, Sam Lovett, and very close cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will take place in Santa Cruz sometime in late May to mid-June. Details will be posted on Cynthia's social media sites when confirmed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in her memory.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020